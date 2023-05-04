Ex-Bulls Joakim Noah and Luol Deng Seen Playing HORSE in Fulton Market

Joakim Noah and Luol Deng seen playing HORSE in Fulton Market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Teammates forever.

Joakim Noah and Luol Deng, who both shared the floor with the Chicago Bulls, were seen playing a game of HORSE at Fulton Market in a glass-surrounded basketball court.

Luol Deng and Joakim Noah back on the court together playing a game of HORSE.



(Pictures via @LuolDeng9) pic.twitter.com/IRO9ClplgP — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 4, 2023

Noah played nine seasons with the Bulls. He was initially drafted to Chicago with the No. 9 pick in the 2007 NBA draft. He earned two All-Star nods and an NBA Defensive Player of the Year award while with the Bulls.

Deng also played nine seasons with the Bulls from 2005-14. He earned two All-Star appearances before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2014-15 season.

Who do you think won the game of HORSE?

