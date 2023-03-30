Ex-Bulls Derrick Rose Up for NBA's Teammate of the Year Award

Derrick Rose up for NBA's Teammate of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose is one of the 12 finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award for 2023.

The other finalists include Darius Garland, Mikal Bridges, Udonis Haslem, Jrue Holiday, Grant Williams, Harrison Barnes, Steph Curry, Aaron Gordon Jaren Jackson Jr., Damion Lee and Damian Lillard.

"The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on & off court leadership as a mentor & role model to other NBA players, & commitment & dedication to team," according to the NBA.

The finalists for the 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.



Rose has been a leader on the New York Knicks squad, despite trade and buyout rumors and limited playing time. This season Rose is averaging 12.5 minutes per game, averaging 5.6 points.

He's suffered a knee injury that's kept him out for some time. He's played just one game in the year 2023. He played a little over two minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans a little over a month ago.

Rose was a standout, silent leader with the Bulls during the early stages of his career. He played seven seasons with the Bulls from 2008-15, missing the entirety of one from a knee injury.

