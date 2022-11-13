Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game

By Ryan Taylor

Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. 

Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. 

Hossa, 43, spent the last eight years of his 19-year NHL career in Chicago. He was part of all three Stanley Cup championship teams in the 2010s. 

He was the 44th player in NHL history to score 500 goals, and the 80th player to score 1,000 points.

Hossa and The Athletic's Scott Powers recently released a biography on Hossa's life growing up in Czechoslovakia and his journey playing professional hockey. 

