Ex-Blackhawk Kirby Dach Agrees to Four-Year Deal With Canadiens

Kirby Dach agrees to four-year deal with Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens announced they signed Kirby Dach to a four-year deal that runs through 2025-26.
Dach, the ex-Chicago Blackhawk forward, was traded for the No. 13 and No. 66 picks in the 2022 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks took center Frank Nazar and forward Gavin Hayes with the 13th and 66th picks, respectively.
Dach's new deal is worth $13.45 million, giving him an annual salary of $3.3625 million.
Last season, with the Hawks, he recorded 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 70 games.
