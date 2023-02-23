Ex-Bears Receiver Sam Hurd Released From Federal Prison

Ex-Bears receiver released from federal prison originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Sam Hurd, was released from federal prison after serving 10 years of a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking.

In 2011, while on the Bears' roster, Hurd was arrested by federal agents in a sting operation, according to ABC7 news. He met with an undercover agent at a steakhouse in Rosemont, discussing the prospects of buying five to 10 kilos of cocaine per week at $25,000 per kilo.

After agreeing to the fake deal, the feds arrested him in the parking lot. He plead guilty and was sent to the Bastrop federal penitentiary in Texas.

He was processed in San Antonio and released either to a halfway house or home confinement.

While with the Bears in 2011, Hurd played in 12 games, recording eight catches for 109 yards. He spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played five seasons.

"Unlike some inmates after release from prison, Sam, in the future will follow the right path, and be a positive part of society," one of Hurd's attorneys, Jay Ethington, said to ABC7's I-Team.

"Sam was one of the very good guys that was drawn into the trap of illicit drugs. The Federal Judge that reluctantly imposed the severe sentence, was confident that when Sam returned home he'd be law-abiding and successful. Sam is a smart and caring person. Keep the criminals away from trickin' him and he'll be just fine."

