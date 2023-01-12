Ex-Bear Roquan Smith Delivers Questionable Hit to Ja'Marr Chase

Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play.

"He did that on purpose," Chase said after the game. "It's alright. We got something for that. He was the only one tryna do messy stuff."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The ex-Bear is fitting quite well with the Ravens, despite the delivery of cheap shots. He is clearly taking on the nuances of the newly-formed rivalry he's developed in the AFC North.

Smith's been outstanding in the nine regular season games he's played since being traded to the Ravens from the Bears. He's recorded 103 solo tackles this season, marking himself third in the NFL and stamping in a new single-season career high. He also has two sacks and one interception in the same period.

Since he joined the team, the Ravens boosted from 20th to second in opponent points allowed per game. They also moved from 24th to third in opponent yards allowed per game. In the final nine games of the season, the Ravens allowed under 15 points per contest, the second-highest mark in that time frame.

RELATED: Roquan Smith earns fitting deal from the Ravens

The Ravens' local media awarded Smith team MVP by the local media on Wednesday, despite only spending half the season with the team. They also gifted him a five-year, $100 million contract with $60 million in guarantees – the deal he likely requested while in Chicago.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.