Ex-Bear Reacts to Team Releasing DL Khyiris Tonga

Ryan Poles and the Bears front office had a busy day with the waiver wire on Wednesday.

The team claimed six players off the waiver wire -- the most of any NFL team.

In reciprocation to their additions, they were forced to cut some players to meet the league's 53-man roster limit. One of the cuts was former seventh-round draft pick, Khyiris Tonga.

The move doesn't come as a major surprise. But, the move was a poor choice according to one ex-Bear -- Akiem Hicks. Hicks played with Tonga during his rookie season and led him through a serviceable season.

In his rookie season, he garnered 24 tackles and one fumble recovery in 15 games. The former BYU Cougar was taken by the former regime (Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy) in the final day of the 2021 NFL draft.

The move to release Tonga came in response to a busy waiver wire day. The team already had eight defensive linemen (including Tonga) before the day started. They then added Armon Watts, a former starter from the Minnesota Vikings, and Kingsley Johnathan from waivers.

The Bears defensive line is work-in-progress, as one of the weakest units on the team. But, according to Hicks, the Bears are missing out on a future piece.

