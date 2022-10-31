Ex-Bear Positive About Team's Outlook After Roquan Smith Trade

Ex-Bear positive about team outlook after Smith trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday, the Bears shocked the world by trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for linebacker A.J Klein and a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

However, one ex-Bear, like many others, is seeing the brighter side of trading away the star linebacker.

Bears look to have a lot of picks and a lot of money after this season. They have their Quarterback. I like the way this reads. — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) October 31, 2022

Briggs, a now studio analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, isn't wrong about his contention.

The Bears will have nine draft picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. They acquired a second, fourth and fifth-round pick for Smith and Robert Quinn. They only traded away their sixth-round pick to the Chargers last year for two seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Also, the Bears are projected to have north of $100 million in cap space next offseason. They will likely execute a spending spree depending on the talent and interest in this season's free agency class.

Finally, to Briggs' point, the Bears have their quarterback on a positive trajectory over the last two weeks. Bears fans and pundits are starting to develop more faith in the second-year signal caller.

Since Luke Getsy started calling plays for Fields to run the ball, the offense has gone off for one 33-point rout against the Patriots and a 29-point showing against the Cowboys – one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Smith and Quinn's sudden and somewhat surprising departures are risky in the sense that Poles & Co. are leaning heavily on their ability to draft/develop and convince free agents to come to Chicago.

Nonetheless, the outlook is bright if they can fortify their roster and develop Fields into their guy.

