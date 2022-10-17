Ex-Bear Khalil Mack Does Spin-Off Movie Promotion for Black Adam

By Ryan Taylor

Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?

The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie –  Black Adam. 

Check out the video:

Mack played for the Bears for four seasons between 2018-2021. During that span, he earned All-Pro and three Pro-Bowl honors. The Bears traded Mack to the Chargers before the 2022 season for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick. 

The movie releases on Oct. 21. 

