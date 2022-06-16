Ex-Bear Dick Butkus: 'I have confidence in Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Chicago Bears drafted quarterback Mitch Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, they thought they found their franchise quarterback.

After four seasons of ups and downs, Trubisky's contract ended and the Bears began the cycle of "this is our guy" again in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick.

In his first season, Fields got a taste of what Trubisky dealt with for four years: No one to pass the ball to and not much protection from the offensive line.

Many fans and NFL analysts wonder why the Bears have been unsuccessful and have pointed their fingers toward coaching as opposed to drafting an untalented quarterback twice.

Whether it's throwing the ball or a rushing touchdown, Fields does have talent, and, despite his 2-8 record last year, he's proved to be "the guy" for the Bears.

"I have confidence in Justin Fields," Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus said on Wednesday's episode of "Unfiltered with David Kaplan".

Butkus also shared his thoughts on Trubisky's time in a Bears uniform. He has a chance to become Ben Roethlisberger's replacement this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I don't think Trubisky was that bad of a quarterback," Butkus said. "When I found out through an opposing team like last year, he (source) told me 'You know something, Justin never learned one iota about the game of quarterback, but the Bears from the very first day of training camp to the last day of the season, they didn't have anybody teaching him.' And I had somebody tell me that that's in the league. But the kid (Fields), he didn't have any help, so hopefully they're doing a good job of coaching him up because they just lost a year or the kid did, I think."

Butkus truly believes Fields' upcoming second season should be considered his first in the league.

"No one taught him anything last year and they put him out to the wolves," Butkus said. "That offensive line they ought to be arrested for attempted murder."

The offensive line has been on the Bears' to-do list for quite some time now, but the first thing on the list— a franchise QB — has been crossed off.

