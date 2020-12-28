Ex Alderman Charged With DUI After Vehicle Crashes Into Several Parked Cars, Tree: Police

A former Chicago alderman has been arrested in connection with a drunk driving incident that left several parked vehicles damaged in the city's Gold Coast over the weekend, according to police.

Proco "Joe" Moreno, 48, was arrested just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Division Street, Chicago police said. He faces numerous misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence and reckless driving, authorities said.

The arrest comes after police said a drunk driver crashed into several parked vehicles and a tree Sunday. The driver was traveling south around 9:20 p.m. on Astor Street when he crashed into several parked vehicles near Division Street, according to Chicago police. He then struck a tree, and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Moreno was also arrested last year after reporting to police that his car was missing. Weeks later, police found the car and charged the driver with misdemeanor trespass to a motor vehicle. But after the woman told investigators that she'd dated Moreno and he had let her use the car, prosecutors dropped charges against her and charged Moreno with fraud and obstruction of justice. He pleaded not guilty to those charges soon after.

That same year, Moreno lost his bid for re-election and ended his term as alderman.