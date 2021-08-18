Evergreen Park Special Ed Teacher Killed in Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting

An Evergreen Park special education teacher was shot and killed Tuesday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side.

Denise M. Huguelet, 67, was shot around 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes near 63rd Street, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Huguelet, of Orland Park, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. A spokeswoman for the state police said additional details would be released later.

Huguelet worked for 24 years as a special education teacher at Central Middle School, according to a Facebook post from Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124.

“Her passion for students and her dedication to the community showed in all aspects of her work,” the school district said in the statement.

“Mrs. Huguelet’s nature with kids was kind, yet firm, to ensure that students were taught the independent skills they needed to be successful in their futures. She cared deeply about the academic needs of students, and the social and emotional well-being of every students’ needs,” the post reads.

“An Evergreen Park native, she was a dear friend to many colleagues who will remember her character as pure, honest, fair and kind. She was an incredible woman whose memory will always be with us.”

The school district said service information will be shared when it becomes available.