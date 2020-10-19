Event List: Chicago Football Classic Offers Virtual Job Fair, Seminars, Pep Rally During HBCU Week

This would have been the 23rd year the city of Chicago hosted the annual Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field. Though the coronavirus pandemic caused organizers to cancel the game, part of the celebration is going virtual.

From Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Saturday, Oct. 24, CFC organizers are holding the first ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week. Here’s a look at the event schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Financial Empowerment & Literacy Summit

This interactive planning seminar features financial experts and college advisers providing guidance to students on the basics of saving for college and discussions on fiscal responsibility.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Student Health & Counseling Services

This spirited conversation focuses on simplifying the experience of an undergraduate education, including valuable student assistance and resource programs, such as: medical services, counseling, psychiatry services, wellness programs and services, and student insurance.

Thursday, Oct. 22: Career Fair

This exhibition of internships, post-graduation employment and career opportunities is available for students not planning to attend a four-year institution.

Friday, Oct. 23: Virtual Pep Rally

Showcasing HBCU spirit and excitement, this virtual pep rally highlights past battles of the bands and rally events.

Saturday, Oct. 24: College Fair

Representatives from HBCUs from across the country will be available to discuss admissions, scholarships, selecting a major and overall campus life.

All events start at 6:30 p.m. Click here to register.