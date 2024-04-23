Evanston Township High School will no longer allow cell phones in classrooms, citing reports that cell phone usage in schools "has become a major concern nationwide affecting mental health and academic progress in the classroom environment."

The school announced the new policy in a message posted to its website last week.

"We recognize the negative impact that student cell phone usage in the classroom can have on student achievement, engagement, and wellbeing—extending far beyond the classroom setting," the post said in part. "Research has shown that cell phone usage during instructional time disrupts the learning process, diminishes the quality of classroom social interactions, impedes student focus, and results in missed instruction. Employers also indicate that there is a negative impact on performance in relation to students and recent graduates’ cell phone use in a variety of work environments."

The post went on to say that all ETHS classrooms beginning in the summer of 2024, all classrooms will contain a "phone storage unit" that students will be expected to store their cell phones in during class.

"Our plan is to limit access to cell phones during class time in order to eliminate its disruption in the learning process and to ensure that students are fully present not only academically, but also socially and emotionally," the post continued. "To this end, the research shows that physical separation from the phone in the classroom setting is best for students."

The school goes on to say that the new practice is not a cell phone ban. Rather it is a "limit" to access phones and headphones during class time.

Students will still be able to use cell phones during 10-minute passing periods, free periods, and during lunchtime the cafeteria, the post added.

The post also addresses emergency safety scenarios, like lockdowns. According to the school, students will have access to their cell phones in the classroom "if it is determined to be the safest, necessary and appropriate action."

"Rest assured that our staff are prepared to handle emergencies and will prioritize your safety above all else," the schools said. "Our school has procedures in place to address emergency situations effectively, regardless of cell phone access. Our staff are trained to respond quickly and appropriately to any emergency that may arise, and we have systems in place to communicate with emergency services and notify parents or guardians as needed."

School officials also said that the practice has already been in some ETHS classrooms for "years," with no stolen phones reported.

"Our processes will continue cell phone theft prevention while in cell phone storage units, including the location of storage units, a quick retrieval process at the end of class, and the notation of which pocket a student’s cell phone is assigned to," the school said.

According to officials, the new policy was created by the school's "Cell Phone Working Group" and aims to address a variety of concerns, including distraction, loss of learning time. cyberbullying and more.