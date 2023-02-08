Evanston Teen Fabricated Story About Masked Men Trying to Kidnap Her: Police

An Evanston teen has been charged with disorderly conduct after she told police that two masked men had tried to abduct her as she walked to work last month, only to admit later that she fabricated the story.

According to police, the 18-year-old was charged with filing a false police report, a misdemeanor, in connection with the Jan. 23 incident.

“The investigation revealed circumstances that were not consistent with the reporter’s account of what happened,” officials said in a statement.

Police say that after the woman was approached about the inconsistencies in her story that she admitted to fabricating the reported kidnapping.

According to police, the report centered around an incident in the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue, when the woman said she had been walking to work when two men got out of a car, picked her up, and attempted to bring her back to the vehicle.

She told police that she fought back and was able to free herself before running to the shop where she works.

Now, she will face a court date on March 7 in connection to the fabricated report.