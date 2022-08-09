Evanston Police Prompts Changes to Deal With Staffing Shortage

The Evanston Police Department said it's facing a staffing shortage that has led to reassignments and reduced services.

According to Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew, the department is down 26 sworn workers and has several civilian vacancies, which will temporarily impact its community policing effort.

In order to cover the shortage, the department said it has reassigned members of its Community Policing Unit to patrol for an anticipated minimum of 60 days, referring to it as a "drastic step" in a statement released Tuesday.

“We're working on this problem," Glew said. "We're dealing with it head on.”

Glew cited the pandemic, early retirement and limited opportunities for recruits as a few causes of the personnel shortage.

The department also said it will no longer routinely investigate misdemeanor thefts, trespassing, stolen cars and financial crimes where the suspect is not identifiable.