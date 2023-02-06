schools

Evanston Police Investigate After 13-Year-Old Middle Schooler Found With Loaded Gun

Police said they were called around 11 a.m. to the Chute Middle School in the 1400 block of Oakton for a "handgun recovered from a student"

Evanston Police

Evanston police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy brought a gun to his middle school Monday.

Police said they were called around 11 a.m. to the Chute Middle School in the 1400 block of Oakton for a "handgun recovered from a student."

An initial investigation discovered a student had been showing a handgun to other students. One student then alerted school officials about the gun and those officials ultimately "recovered the loaded handgun without incident," police said.

The student, a 13-year-old resident of Evanston, was taken into custody and transported to an area police station for further investigation.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown during the incident, but that lockdown was later lifted.

Police said an investigation has so far "not revealed any credible threats against other students or school officials," but it remains ongoing and "in its early stages."

