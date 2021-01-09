Evanston Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Who Killed 5 During Shooting Spree

Five people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting rampage that began in Chicago Saturday and ended when police in Evanston shot and killed the suspect during an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Jason Nightengale, 32, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said.

In the first incident, at approximately 1:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of South East End Avenue in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, the suspect entered a parking garage and fatally shot a 30-year-old man who was sitting inside a vehicle.

The suspect then went to the 4900 block of South East End Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. where he went inside an apartment building and fatally shot a security guard, police stated. The offender also shot a 77-year-old woman who was inside the building retrieving her mail.

Around 45 minutes later, the suspect went to a building in the 5000 block of South East End Avenue where he pulled a gun on a man he knew and stole his vehicle, police stated.

The offender proceeded to the 9300 block of South Halsted Street where he robbed a convenience store and fatally shot a 20-year-old man. A second person inside the establishment, an 81-year-old woman, suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

At approximately 5 p.m., the offender struck a 15-year-old girl who was riding in a vehicle with her mother in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago police. The girl was said to be in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

Following that incident, the suspect returned to the scene of the convenience store shooting and fired shots at police, striking a Chicago Police Department vehicle.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the suspect entered a CVS Pharmacy in Evanston, announced a robbery then subsequently fled to a nearby IHOP restaurant where he shot a woman in the head. The woman died from her injuries, according to Chicago police.

The suspect was injured after engaging in a shootout with Evanston police officers. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook said.

Police had no information about a possible motive late Saturday, Brown said. No officers were injured in any of the incidents, authorities confirmed.

"But for the brave of Evanston police officers confronting the suspect, many more people would have been injured," Brown added. "We should take our hats off to Evanston PD and the hard working officers of the Chicago Police Department..."