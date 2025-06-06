Evanston police commander speaks after person shot inside hospital emergency room

A hospital security officer is still recovering after being shot during a struggle with a patient in suburban Evanston.

The incident happened in the emergency room at Endeavor Evanston Hospital and prompted a lockdown Thursday just before 8 p.m.

Operations were back to normal at the hospital Friday. The security officer was in stable condition, according to hospital officials.

Police said the suspect is a 28-year-old man. NBC Chicago learned crisis responders had a run in with him downtown just moments before the shooting in the emergency room.

It was around 7:26 p.m. when police say the Crisis Alternative Response Evanston Team, known as the C.A.R.E. Team, encountered a man near the downtown Taco Bell in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.

“This individual appears to be suffering from an unknown mental health affiliation and agreed to be seen by the Evanston Fire Department paramedics,” said Evanston police commander Scott Sophier. “He then agreed to voluntarily be transported to Evanston Hospital for treatment.”

Evanston police said paramedics took the 28-year-old man to the hospital around 7:45 p.m.

“This individual subsequently became agitated toward hospital personnel during the intake process while in the emergency room inside of a room,” Sophier said. “Hospital security at this time entered the room to assist other staff.”

Then about 12 minutes later, police said the man lunged toward his stuff in the room and pulled out a gun. The security guard saw the weapon then there was a struggle, according to police. The guard ended up getting shot.

“One Evanston Hospital security officer sustained what are believed non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as believed to be in stable condition,” Sophier said.

Police said an estimated three to four shots were fired during that struggle. A nurse and another security personnel handcuffed the man and waited on police to get there.

“We are very grateful for the fast-acting response of the Evanston Hospital personnel,” Sophier said.

It’s still unclear right now how the suspect was able to bring the gun into the hospital room or what security measures and protocols are in place.

We asked a hospital spokesperson who said they could not comment further, but did issue a statement to NBC Chicago.

“The safety of our team members and patients is our top priority. As a system, we invest in robust safety resources and support, including dedicated teams, technology and preparedness training. We conduct regular, ongoing security assessments of our locations and will be reviewing this incident closely to identify additional actions and investments that may further enhance safety," the statement said. "And as always, our public safety teams remain diligent and highly visible. We have strong partnerships with local law enforcement and are actively cooperating with Evanston Police Department in their investigation.”

So far, no criminal charges have been filed.