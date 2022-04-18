Evanston Man Fatally Stabbed Sister During Argument Over Chores, Police Say

Evanston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of fatally stabbing his sister to death inside of a home over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue at approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday after reports of a stabbing at the location.

When officers arrived, they discovered 30-year-old Karen Aphour, who had been stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police reported that a person-of-interest was in custody on Saturday, and Monday announced that Aphour’s brother Andy has been charged with murder in her death.

Andy Aphour was still at the residence when officers arrived, and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say that Andy Aphour admitted to stabbing his sister multiple times following a dispute over household chores. Eyewitnesses corroborated his account of the events, according to a press release.

The 26-year-old was given a $300,000 bond, and faces one count of felony first-degree murder. He will next appear in court on May 2.