Evanston man charged in shooting of hospital security guard

A 28-year-old Evanston man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a hospital security guard at Endeavor Evanston Hospital Thursday evening, police said.

According to officials, Christian Haywood, of the 1100 block of Church Street, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, in addition to multiple other charges stemming from Thursday's shooting.

The incident began at approximately 7:26 p.m. Thursday evening, when the Crisis Alternative Response Evanston Team came in contact with Haywood near Taco Bell in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue when he appeared to be suffering from an unknown mental health condition, police said.

Haywood agreed to be evaluated by paramedics before being voluntarily transported to Evanston Hospital and brought into the emergency room around 7:35 p.m., police said.

While nurses were assisting with the intake process, the man became agitated, police said, prompting hospital security to enter the room inside the emergency department. The man then lunged toward his belongings and produced a gun, police said, which was then discharged at least three times.

A 33-year-old woman working as a hospital security guard sustained gunshot wounds to her left upper and lower extremities, and has since underwent surgery. Her condition remains stabilized, according to police.

While Haywood was being disarmed and subdued, he bit another security officer, a 47-year-old woman, who helped detain him before police arrived.

A subsequent search of Haywood's property upon arrival at the Evanston Police Department revealed he had a second firearm in his possession that was not used during the shooting.

In addition to a felony charge of attempted first-degree murder, Haywood faces the additional following charges:

One felony count of Aggravated Battery - Discharge of a Firearm Causing Injury to a Public Safety Officer

One felony count of Aggravated Battery to a Public Safety Officer

Two misdemeanor counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Haywood was transported to Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, where he will appear in a detention hearing.

No further information was available.