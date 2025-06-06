A security guard at Endeavor Evanston Hospital was shot and injured Thursday night after the gun of a patient inside the emergency room went off, leading to a brief lockdown and a suspect in custody, a news release from the Evanston Police Department said.

The incident began at approximately 7:26 p.m., the Crisis Alternative Response Evanston Team came in contact with a 28-year-old man near Taco Bell in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue who appeared to be suffering from an unknown mental health condition, police said.

The man, an Evanston resident, agreed to be evaluated by paramedics before being voluntarily transported to Evanston Hospital and brought into the emergency room around 7:35 p.m., police said.

While nurses were assisting with the intake process, the man became agitated, police said, prompting hospital security to enter the room inside the emergency department. The man then lunged toward his belongings and produced a gun, police said, which was then discharged.

Shooting at Evanston Hospital in the E.R. Offender in custody. One victim was struck by gunfire and suffered what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.



Large police presence in and around the hospital. There is no current threat to the public. Hospital on lockdown. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) June 6, 2025

An estimated three to four shots were fired inside the room, police said, and an hospital security officer was shot.

According to police, the security guard was believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A nurse assisted with placing the man in handcuffs until police arrived. A Friday statement from Endeavor Hospital said the patient was "quickly apprehended and taken into police custody," and that the hospital and emergency room were no longer on lockdown.

No further details were provided.