Evanston Family Displaced After Fire Erupts in Attic

A firefighter was hospitalized and a family was displaced after an attic caught on fire in Evanston on Saturday.

The Evanston Fire Department responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story single-family home in the 3200 block of Park Place at 4:41 p.m, according to a press release from the fire department.

The first crew arrived within three minutes of dispatch to find smoke coming out of the home’s attic, the fire department said.

The fire was upgraded to a box alarm bringing in other communities to assist with the incident and weather related issues and it took several crews to contain and extinguish the fire with two working hose lines, according to the release.

The fire department said no one inside the home was injured, but a firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion and the family was displaced for the evening due to water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, but the fire department said it appears to have started at the roof of the home, where roofing contractors were making repairs.