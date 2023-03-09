Evanston Ban on Gasoline-Powered Leaf Blowers Goes Into Effect in Coming Weeks

The city of Evanston is reminding residents that a ban on the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers will go into effect in coming weeks.

According to a press release, the ban will officially go into effect on April 1. Propane-powered leaf blowers will also be banned under the ordinance.

The City Council passed the ban in 2021 over concerns about air and noise pollution, as well as other environmental impacts.

Officials also announced that the use of electric leaf blowers will be limited. Residents and companies can use the devices Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays year-round.

Anyone violating the ordinance is subject to fines, including landscape companies.

The city is offering companies grants of up to $3,000 to upgrade their equipment to electric-powered leaf blowers, according to a press release.