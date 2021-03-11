Major European retailer, PRIMARK, opened its first Chicago location Thursday on State Street, marking the store's introduction to the Midwest.

Located at 35 N. State Street, PRIMARK held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. to open its doors for the first time in Illinois and twelfth time in the U.S.

PRIMARK, based in Dublin, Ireland, has 390 stores across 13 countries. Chicago's new bright blue storefront brought 250 new jobs to the area, according to the brand.

Want to take a look inside? See below.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Photos: European Retailer PRIMARK Opens First Chicago Location Thursday on State Street