Europe-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at O'Hare Airport

A plane that departed Topeka, Kansas, and was heading to Europe made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The plane, a Boeing 747 operated by cargo and charter airline Atlas Air, was headed to Poznan, Poland, but diverted to Chicago for an unknown reason at approximately 3:49 p.m.

Photos tweeted by Mike Lorber in Sky 5 showed a few dozen people dressed in military fatigues, who appeared to have evacuated the aircraft. Three buses arrived to pickup the individuals, as shown in video. A spokesperson for Atlas Air told NBC 5 the flight landed safely "after receiving an indication of a potential abnormality in the cargo compartment soon after departure."

The aircraft was safely diverted to O'Hare where authorities inspected the plane and determined it was safe for passengers to exit, she stated. Atlas Air is investigating the incident and working to return the aircraft to safety.