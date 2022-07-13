Ethan Katz Stands Behind Dylan Cease's Case for MLB All-Star Game

Ethan Katz stands behind Cease's All-Star case originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease has quickly become the White Sox' ace this season

With the White Sox holding onto a losing record, Cease's name being left off the 13-man list for the MLB All-Star game poured gasoline all over the fire of this season.

Through the first half of this year, Cease has provided some jaw-dropping statistics to back up his resumé on the year.

In 97.2 innings pitched this year, Cease leads the MLB in strikeout (142), strikeouts per nine innings (13.1) and holds the seventh-best ERA (2.30). Through his 16 starts on the mound he holds a record of 8-4 with one of the league's most stagnant offenses.

Yet, it's not good enough for the MLB.

But, White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz disagrees and empathizes with Cease.

"I feel really bad for him," Katz said in an interview posted on Twitter by Daryl Van Schouwen. "This is a kid that's had probably one of the best first halves out of all pitchers in baseball. I feel for him. I know it's something he really wanted. If something does open up I hope he's considered because his numbers do really speak for themselves."

Cease has been a shining star this season by providing incredible, consistent starts on the mound. In his last start against the Guardians, Cease dominated through 5.2 innings, allowing no runs, walking three and striking out nine.

He delivered an easy win for the White Sox as the offense took on their former third-round draft pick, Konnor Pilkington. The team squeezed out four runs against Pilkington and left the double-header with a 7-0 win to split the day.

Cease plans to start against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday as what proves to be another valuable series the Sox need to boost themselves up the AL Central.

Whether or not Cease is recognized on the national stage, it's comforting knowing his community in Chicago understands how valuable he's been to the club this season.

"He's one of the most exciting pitchers in baseball," Katz said.

