Ethan Katz Expected to Return as Pitching Coach, Others Not Asked

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to remain with the team in light of the club hiring Pedro Grifol as manager, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien.

I'm hearing that Ethan Katz will return as White Sox pitching coach. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) November 1, 2022

However, a "number of White Sox coaches" are not being asked to return, according to Ken Rosenthal.

As for Katz, he remains a vital piece of the team as the pitching coach. He has been the team's pitching coach for the last two seasons under Tony La Russa.

Before receiving his post in Chicago, Katz coached Sox starter Lucas Giolito at Harvard-Westlake High School in North Hollywood, California.

Since his arrival to the South Side, the White Sox have unveiled a top-tier starting pitching staff.

In Katz's debut 2021 season, Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians. He was also named an All-Star alongside Sox pitchers Lance Lynn and Liam Hendriks.

In the same season, Lynn and Rodón each cracked the top five in AL Cy Young voting. Hendriks was named AL Reliever of the Year.

This past year, Dylan Cease become one of the league's best pitchers under Katz. He nearly pitched a no-hitter, which would have marked three straight seasons of recording one no-hitter in a season.

Cease started 32 games and pitched 184 innings. He recorded a 2.20 ERA and recorded 227 strikeouts, which equates to 11.1 per nine innings. He was earmarked as one of the best pitchers throughout the entirety of the 2022 season.

