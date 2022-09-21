Esteban Quiroz Helps Cubs Win in Third Career Game Versus Marlins

Esteban Quiroz helps Cubs win in third career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Esteban Quiroz was an unlikely hero from Monday night's 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Quiroz made a strong impression on the Cubs in his third game up with the team. He went 2-for-3 from the plate with a bunt single to set up a go-ahead run in the team's win on Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

First career hit for Esteban Quiroz!👏 pic.twitter.com/9cpo44dzS2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 20, 2022

He also made a highlight reel play at second base, diving for a groundball and turning over quickly to throw in a one-hopper for the out. At long last, the longtime minor league ballplayer got his opportunity to impress and seized it.

Esteban Quiroz is all over the field tonight. pic.twitter.com/MjcnN4ETq3 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 21, 2022

Quiroz, 30, debuted with the team on Saturday. This is his 12th season as a professional, playing seven seasons in the Mexican League and five in the minors. The Cubs acquired him in March from the Tampa Bay rays for Harold Ramírez.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.