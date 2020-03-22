These ‘Essential Services’ to Stay Open During Coronavirus Closures in Illinois

Since Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order that started on March 21, stores deemed "non-essential" have been temporarily closed. So for the time being, what exactly is open?

Here are some stores that have remained open:

Costco

Jewel-Osco

Mariano's

Mariano's will have normal operating hours as of March 22. Related stores outside of Illinois may have different

Walmart

Open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours, Walmart said Wednesday night

Home Depot

Home Depot will close every day at 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond will be temporarily close approximately 800 of its stores, leaving 700 open with reduced hours.

More locations to be added to the list.