These ‘Essential Services’ to Stay Open During Coronavirus Closures in Illinois

Here is a list of stores that have remained open amid coronavirus closures

By Molly Walsh

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Since Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order that started on March 21, stores deemed "non-essential" have been temporarily closed. So for the time being, what exactly is open?

Here are some stores that have remained open:

Costco

Jewel-Osco

Mariano's

  • Mariano's will have normal operating hours as of March 22. Related stores outside of Illinois may have different

Walmart

  • Open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours, Walmart said Wednesday night

Home Depot

  • Home Depot will close every day at 6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

  • Bed Bath & Beyond will be temporarily close approximately 800 of its stores, leaving 700 open with reduced hours.

More locations to be added to the list.

