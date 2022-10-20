ESPN Says Red Wings ‘Executed' Retro Jersey Better Than Blackhawks

By Ryan Taylor

ESPN: Detroit 'executed' retro jersey better than Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, ESPN ranked all 32 jerseys from the NHL's release of this season's reverse retro jerseys. 

According to the ranking, the Blackhawks came in 22nd. Attached to the ranking, it writes the Red Wings – who have a strikingly similar jersey design to the Hawks – "much better executed" their design. 

Here's the full blurb:

"Inspired by Chicago's 1938 uniforms and the team's 2019 Winter Classic gear, this Blackhawks jersey had the unfortunate timing of being immediately market-corrected by a similar -- but much better executed -- Red Wings Reverse Retro."

The Red Wings' jersey came 14th in the ranking. 

Here's a picture of all of the jerseys in one photo:

Here's a video to go along with the picture. 

https://twitter.com/hashtag/ReverseRetro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ReverseRetro

Available 11.15#adidasHockey x @NHL pic.twitter.com/krn0Bg2Dw6

— adidas Hockey (@adidashockey) <a href="https://twitter.com/adidashockey/status/1583110755951542277

The Blackhawks will sport a base red, black and white striped jersey with "Chicago" written across in bold lettering. 

