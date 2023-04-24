ESPN NFL Live Crew Shocked by Packers-Jets Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade had ESPN's NFL Live crew shook originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At long last, the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Fans, particularly those in the NFC North, have been waiting for this day for weeks. Some reporters thought the trade could come this week. Others thought it might not come until June 1 for salary cap reasons.

But it happened, and when it did ESPN's NFL Live show was on.

The panel got to watch Adam Schefter break the news in real time and their reactions are AMAZING.

.@AdamSchefter had everyone SHOCKED on NFL Live as he broke the Aaron Rodgers trade on live television 😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/NH0Wmk1ve4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2023

Seriously, just look at them. They're shook.

But they were more so reacting to Adam Schefter listing out the compensation and not the trade, since everyone knew the sides had been working on a trade for weeks.

The way he lists the compensation makes it seems like the Jets overpaid, which is what really got the reaction.

The crew is calm until Schefter said "the Jets are sending their first-round pick this year, their second-round pick this year" and then the faces come.

Schefter immediately told the crew to hold on so he could finish explaining the trade terms.

And that sounds like a lot, until you really get the full scope of the trade.

It's actually a first-round pick swap this year, the Jets getting the Packers' No. 15 and the Packers getting the Jets' No. 13. So the Jets just moved back two spot, but still have a 2023 first-round pick.

The Jets did send a second-round pick, No. 42 overall, and a 2023 sixth-round pick, No. 207 overall to the Packers. The trade also includes a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first-round selection if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps.

The Jets also got a 2023 fifth-round pick, No. 170 overall, in return.

But still, it made for great television and the Packers could potentially get a first-round pick for Rodgers after all.

