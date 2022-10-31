ESPN Analysts Breaks Down Justin Fields' Development, Bears Future

ESPN analyst points to Fields' development, Bears future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite the Bears' loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night – that yielded a 20-point rout – there is a growing optimism behind Justin Fields' performances and the future outlook for the Bears.

One ESPN analyst and ex-head coach breaks down the Bears' situation in a quick few thoughts.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"We always knew he [Fields] had crazy athleticism, so he's gonna help you in the running game. But, I'm seeing him develop as a passer as well," Rex Ryan said on ESPN's #Greeny.

“This is gonna be a scary guy” -Rex Ryan



People are starting to take notice of QB1 👀 #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/4lyhF3MaBW — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 31, 2022

RELATED: 2 players Bears may trade next, after Roquan Smith deal

Since offensive coordinator Luke Getsy started calling for quarterback-designed run plays for Fields, the offense has been more productive and open for Fields to make plays. This past Sunday, Fields recorded the highest quarterback rating of his career.

They put up 33 points on the Patriots in their first stint with Fields on the run. That's the most points they put up this season, and their time of possession (37 minutes) allowed the defense to remain off the field and hold New England to 14 points.

This past Sunday, the Bears scored 29 points on the Cowboys, one of the toughest defenses in the league. Fields is the first quarterback to post three touchdowns against the Cowboys' defense this season.

Via the eye test and the stat sheet, things are looking upward for Fields and his development at quarterback. His arm talent is flashing, along with his ability as an escape artist and runner of the football.

"Look, this team couldn't block me to start the season," Ryan said. "The kid never once complained. He's got one receiver out there we know his name [Darnell Mooney]. We don't know anybody else."

Ryan highlights everything Bears fans already know.

The offensive line will not be the same in the near future. Poles & Co. will work to bring in new faces to help Fields stay off the ground. He's been sacked six times more than Daniel Jones this season, who is second behind Fields in sacks.

Despite some concerns about Fields holding the ball too long, we know a combination of the offensive line's performance and the pass-catchers consistent inability to create separation is making life harder for Fields.

"What happens if this team decides 'You know what? We're gonna go get our Stefon Diggs. We're gonna go get an A.J Brown for Justin Fields.' That's the next step," Ryan said.

A perfect segway into the final point – roster construction.

This roster is far from ready to compete in the playoffs, as evident by Poles and the Bears' selling strategy at the deadline. So far, they've traded edge rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith for draft picks.

This offseason, the Bears will have nine draft picks and well north of $100 million in cap space. This roster is going to look very different a year from now.

But, Fields and his offense will be positively impacted.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.