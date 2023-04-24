ESPN analyst thinks Bears trade back if Jalen Carter isn't there originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before the Chicago Bears traded down in the draft, many analysts and pundits had Jalen Carter as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Bears have since traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, and Carter is still a popular pick for Chicago at the No. 9 pick.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That's in part because Carter's draft stock took a hit after he pled no contest to two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and racing, in connection with a deadly car crash that killed one of Carter’s teammates and team staffer.

Then showed up to his Pro Day significantly heavier than he was when he weighed in at the NFL Combine, and had to cut his Pro Day short because he was too winded to complete all his drills.

But a lot of mocks have Carter being drafted before the Bears come on the clock and the Bear taking an offensive tackle.

ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay actually thinks the Bears could trade back if Carter is off the board.

"If Carter isn't there, I could see Chicago entertaining a trade back for even more draft capital," McShay wrote.

McShay does note the Bears could stay at No. 9 and draft an offensive tackle as well.

Our own insider Josh Schrock has the Bears trading down and drafting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

McShay thinks if the Bears trade down it could be for more defensive lineman help, not to target Wright, a right tackle that might be available later in the first-round.

"It needs defensive line help, and dropping back into range for Iowa's Lukas Van Ness, Georgia's Nolan Smith or Pitt's Calijah Kancey makes sense."

The Bears have needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball, an offensive tackle to protect Justin Fields or someone who can disrupt opponent's pass game.

You can't go wrong either way.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.