ESPN Analyst Says Claypool Trade Means Bears' Fields Is ‘the Guy'

ESPN analyst says Claypool trade means Fields is 'the guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The question people are trying to answer about the Chase Claypool trade is this – what message does the trade send to Justin Fields?

Colin Cowherd said on Tuesday, as he reacted to the trade, that the message is Fields is on the hot seat. If Fields can't succeed with a big, athletic receiver in Claypool, then the front office will look toward the upcoming draft to replace him, according to Cowherd.

"Is this a building for the future, or let's see what we have with Justin Fields?" Cowherd questioned.

This, I cannot agree with. But, one ESPN analyst put a more accurate spin on the trade.

"You don't make this move unless Justin Fields has said to you 'Hey, I'm the guy,'" ESPN analyst and ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said.

Bears fans won't know if Fields is "the guy" until his contract runs out. It's entirely likely the Bears will expend Fields' talents in Chicago until they have to decide on his future.

It makes perfect sense. In today's NFL, quarterbacks are the most high-valued position in the league. It's been shown through countless deals quarterbacks are paid the most. Why not keep a talented quarterback around on a rookie deal?

Now, in terms of Fields being the "the guy" for the long term – we'll have to wait. But, a move to acquire Claypool signifies a strong rapport between the Bears and Fields. The team is trying to exploit his arm strength and deep ball accuracy by acquiring a big, downfield target with a knack for catching contested footballs in Claypool.

Since Claypool entered the league in 2020, he has the fifth-most go routes run by any receiver, according to Zebra Technologies statistics. On the flip side, Fields has targeted go routes on 11 percent of his career pass attempts – the eighth-highest rate since 2021.

"Justin Fields is really good at a lot of things," Orlovsky said. "But, the thing he does best, is push the ball downfield. Now, he's got a big body in Claypool that you give those opportunity throws to. He had back-to-back 800-yard seasons with Big Ben [Roethlisberger] in the past two seasons."

The front office has a clear plan for their roster construction, as evidenced by Claypool's acquisition and the departures of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. With Claypool, it seems Poles & Co. are playing to Fields' strengths by grabbing a receiver who fits his play style.

Nevertheless, Fields has already shown in the last two weeks he's a likely candidate to stick around the Bears' organization past his rookie deal. He's helped lead the Bears' offense to a 33-point rout over the New England Patriots and a 29-point showing against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I really believe that's happened in the last two weeks, candidly, with the performances that he's had. So credit Justin for that," Orlovsky said.

