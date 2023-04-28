ESPN Analyst Says Bears Having ‘Super Solid Draft,' Checking Off Every Need

ESPN analyst says Bears having 'super solid draft' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears added three more players on Friday night at the 2023 NFL Draft.

They added two defensive lineman, Florida's Gervon Dexter with the 53rd overall pick and South Carolina's Zacch Pickens with the 64th overall pick.

And in between those picks, the Bears traded up to draft Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

"Bears are having one of those super solid drafts where they just check off boxes at every area of need," ESPN analyst Matt Miller tweeted.

The Bears came in needing help on both offensive and defensive line. They addressed the offensive line on Thursday night taking Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, he figures to plug in at right tackle and start immediately.

General manager Ryan Poles still has a handful of picks to make on Day 3 of the NFL Draft to look for even more players and potential diamonds in the rough.

