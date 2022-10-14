ESPN Analyst Says Bears Are Failing Justin Fields' Development

ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up.

He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to one ESPN reporter, the Bears are failing Justin Fields' development.

RELATED: Mooney, Bears left searching for answers after loss to Commanders

"This is like you have purchased a BMW in Pittsburgh in March, and you drive it off the lot and you go straight into a pothole," Brooke Pryor said. "And you have no insurance policy to get it fixed up.

"This car is going to end up on cinder blocks."

"This is like you have purchased a BMW in Pittsburgh in March, and you drive it off the lot and you go straight into a pothole. ... This car is going to end up on cinder blocks."@bepryor on Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/AfYxw7L0yj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 14, 2022

Pryor isn't far off.

Fields suffered a beating last night and he received close to zero help from his troops.

The offensive line failed him multiple times – as evidenced by the sacks and the season's 46 percent pressure rate on his dropbacks.

As for the receivers, Dante Pettis made up for his treacherous game against the Vikings – when he dropped two balls in third down situations.

He recorded four catches for 84 yards and one 40-yard touchdown to give the Bears their only points on the board.

Mooney caught seven passes for 68 yards, but dropped the game-winning catch in the end zone after he bobbled a perfect lob pass from Fields.

As for the tight end Ryan Griffin, who many claim Fields overthrew in the second quarter for a wide-open touchdown, national pundits argue he incorrectly ran his route.

It's evident the organization needs to figure out the roster. Whether that means rearranging starting units or making moves in the front office – something needs to change.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.