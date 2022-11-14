ESPN analyst: Fields' play warrants him in 'MVP conversation' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has been in the national spotlight for the past month.

His unparalleled rushing ability and increasing development in the passing game have put him and the Bears on notice, despite their current three-game losing streak.

As Fields remains the lone bright spot for the Bears, one ex-NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst explained why he believes he should be talked about for the MVP award.

"I honestly believe Justin's play is going to warrant him getting into [the MVP] conversation," Dan Orlovsky said on ESPN's Get Up. "He has been so remarkable over this last month that you sit there and say 'That player – if he was on a team that was going to win more – would be in the MVP conversation.'"

.@danorlovsky7 says he believes Justin Fields could play himself into the MVP conversation 🗣



To say Fields has a shot at winning the MVP award this season would be a silly contention. Remember, he started the season with record-low passing attempts and historically bad numbers. The Bears are also 3-7 through 10 weeks.

But, Orlovsky mentioned he knows Fields is not going to win the award this year based on "the way Tua's [Tagovailoa] playing and Patrick [Mahomes] and all that stuff." But, his point remained valid around the idea that if the Bears had a better supporting cast, he could be in the conversation.

Does Fields have a shot to win MVP down the line?

Absolutely.

His performances in the past month have been Earth-shattering. Consistent play like Fields' over a season's span would warrant an MVP look.

In the last month, Fields is averaging 116 rushing yards per game, a 64.3 percent completion percentage and a 102.8 quarterback rating.

He's continually proven his value as a quarterback and player, besides a below-average supporting cast.

The offensive line has seen seven different starting combinations in 10 games this season. And while the pass-catchers received an upgrade in Chase Claypool, but he only played 31 percent of snaps on Sunday. The Bears' defense has allowed 38 points per game in the last three weeks too.

Fields' only reliable weaponry are his arm and legs and the running back duo of Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery. Yet, he's led the Bears' offense to average 31 points per game in the last month.

In that time frame, however, the team is 1-3, which is enough reason to shut Fields out of the MVP conversation.

However, with an improved starting cast around, and consistent play, he could be talked about as the league's most valuable player in the future.

