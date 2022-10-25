ESPN Analyst Comically Explains Fields and Bears Offense From MNF

ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious.

Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense.

The Bears unleashed a full package of designed runs for Fields on Monday night against the Patriots. In turn, the Bears ran 10 designed run plays for the second-year quarterback, which he turned into 55 total yards, according to PFF.

Spears related the conundrum to Steve Kerr and Steph Curry on ESPN's Get Up. Spears says Kerr doesn't ask Klay Thompson to make sure Curry doesn't shoot threes every night.

To that, Spears believes Luke Getsy and the Bears should keep giving the ball to Fields on the ground every game.

"Thank you Chicago Bears for realizing that Justin Fields is an athlete and that's the best way to get him to play quarterback," Spears said on ESPN's show Get Up.

Fields racked up 82 rushing yards on 14 attempts on Monday night. He scored one touchdown with his feet and helped the offense to its most productive game of the season.

In total, the Bears scored a season-high 33 points against the Patriots on Monday night football to pick up their third win of the season. The offense helped support a defense that allowed 14 points and created four turnovers.

The top-to-bottom scheme from the Bears' coaching staff left Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in total confusion after the game.

"We didn't have a lot of answers for anything," Belichick said. "We didn't play well in the kicking game. We didn't play well on defense. We didn't play well on offense. Obviously, we didn't coach well. So pick whatever you want to say it's the same about every phase of our game."

Is this a new offensive philosophy of the Bears?

A date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday will tell us.

