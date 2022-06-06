Eric Nesterenko, Former Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champion, Dies at 88

Former Hawks Cup champion Eric Nesterenko dies at 88 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Eric Nesterenko, a former two-time NHL All-Star and Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks, has died at the age of 88. The team confirmed the news on their social media accounts on Monday.

We are saddened by the passing of former forward Eric Nesterenko at the age of 88.



Nesterenko was a key member of the 1961 Stanley Cup championship team and played 16 years with the Blackhawks. We extend our condolences to his entire family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XSHE3EhVut — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 6, 2022

Nesterenko, a Manitoba native, spent 16 of his 21 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he compiled 495 points (207 goals, 288 assists) and 1,014 penalty minutes in 1,013 games from 1956-1972. He also added 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 115 postseason contests, and played a key role in the 1961 Stanley Cup run.

Nesterenko is one of only two players in franchise history with at least 1,000 games played and 1,000 penalty minutes. The other is Stan Mikita, who appeared in 1,396 games and logged 1,264 penalty minutes.

Nesterenko was known to be a terrific defensive forward and penalty killer, where he led the league in shorthanded goals twice with six in 1965 and three in 1967, respectively.

Nesterenko played his first five seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs before being traded to the Blackhawks for cash. He compiled 574 points (250 goals, 324 assists) in 1,219 career NHL games.

