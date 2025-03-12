The one-and-only D-O-double-G will be playing at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield this year.

Entertainment industry mogul, American rapper and cultural icon Snoop Dogg will take to the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair for 2025 Wednesday, Aug. 13, according to a press release. Tickets range in price from $85 to $165 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 15, the release said.

“This show on the Grandstand stage will be one for the ages,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in the release. “Having been in the spotlight for so long, Snoop Dogg reaches music fans from multiple generations. This is a concert you are not going to want to miss.”

2025 won't be Snoop's first rodeo at the fair, the release said.

“We are excited to bring Snoop Dogg back to Springfield and the Illinois State Fair,” Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II said in the release. “We know from past experience that he is a crowd favorite with incredible energy.”

Snoop, who's real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., joins four other headliners announced so far for the 2025 Grandstand stage, including Sheryl Crow, Def Leppard, Megan Moroney and the Turnpike Troubadours.

The Illinois State Fair in 2024 saw a slew of popular musicians headline the grandstand stage, including the Smashing Pumpkins, Miranda Lambert, Lil Wayne, Mötley Crüe, Keith Urban, Jason Isbell, The Jonas Brothers and Miranda Lambert.