food news

Entenmann's Launches Ice Cream Sandwiches Based on Its Baked Goods

If you're interested in purchasing the chilly treats, there's only one place you can get them.

By Matt Stefanski

Popular baked goods brand Entenmann's is venturing into the world of ice cream.

Entenmann's has released a line of ice cream sandwiches inspired by its popular products "fans know and love," including Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies and Rich Frosted Donuts, according to a news release.

In all, there are a total of six options, which are listed below:

  • Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

If you're interested in purchasing the chilly treats, there's only one place you can get them.

The ice cream sandwiches are available in the freezer aisle at Walmart.

This article tagged under:

food news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us