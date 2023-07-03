Enrollment remains open for musician Fernando Jones' Blues Camp

Chicago blues musician Fernando Jones is in the business of helping young people find their musical voice, and one of his signature projects is the International Blues Camp, now in its 14th year.

The camp grew out of his work as Founding Blues Ensemble Director at Columbia College.

“I was a kid blues player”, he said. “(I was ) 4 years old, started playing in 1968, and I know what it’s like being a kid wanting to play with other kids.”

Now, Jones pays it forward by offering a tuition-free summer camp through his Blues Kids Foundation, enabling young people with similar aspirations to connect.

“I was able to collaborate with a bunch of different kids all over the world basically and all of us shared a common interest, which is music," says former pupil China Gray, who sings and plays the piano.

“I was able to grow exponentially as a bass player and then start playing gigs of my own with my own band," former camper Peyton McDowell, who plays bass, added.

Samuel Jones, who plays several instruments, is also a former student who now works at the camps.

"I know what it’s like to go through all the stages of it. So, I’m helping out with the campers, I’m helping out volunteers, I’m giving them instructions on how to keep blues camp up and running," he said.

Carlina Spruill is currently enrolled in camp at a Chicago Public School.

“I want to be a part of blues camp because it sounded like fun and I’m really into music," she said.

If you know a kid who wants to be in a music program with like -minded people, find out more about Fernando Jones’ 14th annual Blues Camp International by clicking here.