English Premier League 2022-23: What to Watch for in Matchweek 2

One week of the new English Premier League season is in the books, and we’ve already seen some major storylines emerge.

Liverpool were outplayed by newly promoted Fulham for the majority of the game before managing a 2-2 draw. Brighton went into Old Trafford and shocked Manchester United 2-1 in Erik ten Hag’s first game as the Red Devils’ new manager.

Fulham weren’t the only promoted team to pull off a great result. Bournemouth defeated Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa 2-0 and are second in the table due to goal difference.

Looking ahead to Matchweek 2, there are some vital fixtures, including one that involves two big London rivals. Let’s dive into what you should know for the new round of games:

When is the first game of the English Premier League’s Matchweek 2?

Matchweek 2 starts with Aston Villa hosting Everton at Villa Park on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET. Villa started off on the wrong foot but will look to pick up three points against Frank Lampard’s side, which lost 1-0 to Chelsea last week.

What are the key games from Matchweek 1 of the 2022 English Premier League season?

No “Big 6” teams played each other last week, but that changes now. Chelsea will be hosting Tottenham in a critical six-pointer on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both teams picked up three points last week, with the Spurs sitting atop the table after thrashing Southampton 4-1 at home.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will be hosting Crystal Palace, and both teams are hoping for a better result this time around. The Reds need a win to pick up on lost points last week while the Eagles were shut out 2-0 at home to Arsenal in the season opener. Patrick Vieira’s side is hoping to crack the top half of the table this year, and a good performance at Anfield may turn some heads.

Another one is Brighton hosting Newcastle. Both squads collected three points last week and are also expected to be in the top 10 when the season is over. Brighton are coming off a strong win against the Red Devils, while Newcastle topped newly promoted Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home.

English Premier League Matchweek 2 odds

Here's a look at the betting odds for each contest in Matchweek 2, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet (road teams are listed first):

Everton at Aston Villa:

Everton: +350

Aston Villa: -125

Draw: +250

Fulham at Wolverhampton:

Fulham: +210

Wolverhampton: +135

Draw: +225

Newcastle at Brighton:

Newcastle: +200

Brighton: +140

Draw: +220

Leicester City at Arsenal:

Leicester City: +525

Arsenal: -200

Draw: +325

Bournemouth at Manchester City:

Bournemouth: +2800

Manchester City: -1500

Draw: +1000

Leeds United at Southampton:

Leeds United: +200

Southampton: +125

Draw: +250

Manchester United at Brentford:

Manchester United: +100

Brentford: +270

Draw: +250

West Ham at Nottingham Forest:

West Ham: -115

Nottingham Forest: +325

Draw: +250

Tottenham at Chelsea:

Tottenham: +210

Chelsea: +125

Draw: +240

Crystal Palace at Liverpool:

Crystal Palace: +1300

Liverpool: -500

Draw: +550

