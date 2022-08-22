Englewood Shooting Leaves 3 Injured, Including 7-Year-Old Boy

Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in Englewood on Monday afternoon, Chicago police say.
According to authorities, the three victims were driving westbound near the intersection of South Loomis and 74th Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up alongside them.
Police say that a person inside that vehicle then opened fire, striking three victims in the process.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
A 23-year-old woman was shot in the left hand, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Both were also hospitalized in good condition, according to authorities.
No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.