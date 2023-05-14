Englewood Rollover Crash Leaves 4 Injured, Including 2 Children

A multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side left four people injured Sunday morning, including two children.

According to fire officials, the crash occurred near the intersection of West 57th Place and South State Street at approximately 11:50 a.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of those vehicles rolling over from the force of the impact.

Officials say that four people, two adults and two children, were transported from the scene to area hospitals. All four were initially listed in red (serious-to-critical) condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.