Englewood Residential Fire Prompts Street Closures

Drivers were asked to avoid multiple intersections in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday as first responders worked on the scene of a residential fire.

The fire was reported before 5 p.m. at 943 W. Garfield Ave.

One person was evaluated by paramedics on scene, but wasn't transported to the hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Video captured by Sky 5 showed firefighters on the roof of the building, working to contain the fire, as flames shot out of the structure.

Still and Box alarm at 943 W Garfield. One person being evaluated. Cfd companies working. pic.twitter.com/hy7gq4qo6j — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 21, 2022

No injuries were reported, CFD officials said.

Garfield Boulevard east of Western Avenue was closed between Peoria and Morgan streets, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network.

The fire had been struck out by 5:21 p.m., according to a CFD tweet.