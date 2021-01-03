Chicago Fire

Englewood Fire Leaves 4 Hospitalized, Multiple Structures Damaged

A two and a half story residence burns in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, with smoke pouring from the roof and flames appearing through holes in the roof and at least one window of the structure
Captured News

Chicago fire officials say at least four people were transported to area hospitals after a fire spread to multiple residences in the Englewood neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the fire started in a one-story home in the 5500 block of South Shields Sunday morning, then spread to a nearby two-and-a-half story residence.

The fire is now under control, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

In all, four people were taken to area hospitals for smoke inhalation, and all suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and crews remain on scene.

Chicago FireEnglewood
