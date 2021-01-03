Englewood Fire Leaves 4 Hospitalized, Multiple Structures Damaged

Chicago fire officials say at least four people were transported to area hospitals after a fire spread to multiple residences in the Englewood neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the fire started in a one-story home in the 5500 block of South Shields Sunday morning, then spread to a nearby two-and-a-half story residence.

The fire is now under control, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

In all, four people were taken to area hospitals for smoke inhalation, and all suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and crews remain on scene.