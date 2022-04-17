Englewood Church Community Looks Ahead After Building Destroyed in Fire

Members of Chicago's Antioch Missionary Baptist Church counted their blessings this Easter Sunday, two days after a fire destroyed their church building in Englewood.

Initially, heartbroken members of the Englewood church were worried there would be no Easter services after a fire on Good Friday left their place of worship in ashes.

"Our faith tells us that joy comes in the morning we did weep on Friday, and we wept last night, but joy came this morning, and we share in the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus," said Rev. Gerald Dew, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

After learning about what happened, the nearby Calahan Funeral Home opened their doors to resurrect the Englewood church.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Antioch is rising right now, you're seeing the risen Antioch, and we'll build a new building, but we're Antioch strong," said Marva Dew, first lady of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Sunday school children recited poems and prayers and gospel music rang out as worshippers gathered.

While the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church community is heartbroken after losing their place of worship, they know wherever the congregation goes, if they are home, they are together.

The Chicago Fire Department stated Saturday an investigation found the fire was caused by work being done on the roof using a propane torch and has since been ruled accidental.