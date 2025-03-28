Enforcement at 16 new speed cameras in Chicago to begin next week

As April gets underway, enforcement at 16 new speed cameras located in children's safety zones will begin starting next week, according to city officials.
The cameras are located near schools and parks, with only warning notices being issued in the first 30 days upon activation. Enforcement is slated to begin Tuesday, April 1.
Following the warning period and a 14-day blackout period, citations will be issued to drivers who exceed the speed limit by six miles per hour or more.
Vehicles traveling between six and 10 miles per hour above the speed limit will be issued a $35 fine, while vehicles traveling 11 miles per hour and over will face a $100 fine.
The full list of cameras and the safety zone that they are located near can be found below:
- 1455 W Grand Ave – Bickerdike Square Park
- 2716 W Logan Blvd – Lorenz Brentano Elementary School
- 2310 E 103rd St – Trumbull Park
- 2728 S Archer Ave – Palmisano Park
- 3510 W 55th St – Senka Park
- 8740 S Vincennes St – Mahalia Jackson High School
- 1341 W Jackson Blvd – Skinner Park
- 3665 N Austin Ave – Ole A. Thorp Elementary Scholastic Academy
- 5059 N Damen Ave – Winnemac Park
- 6824 W Foster Ave – John W. Garvy Elementary School
- 220 W Fullerton Ave – Lincoln Park
- 5432 N Central Ave – James B. Farnsworth Elementary School
- 4118 N Ashland Ave – Lake View High School
- 4714 N Ashland Ave – Chase Park
- 5857 N Broadway – Broadway Armory Park
- 7115 N Sheridan Rd – Loyola Park
Officials said additional cameras will be added to the network throughout the year.
School zone cameras perform automated enforcement from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on school days, with the speed limit in school zones being 20 miles per hour from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while children are present. The speed limit reverts to the posted limit when children are not present, according to officials.
From 4-7 p.m., the posted speed limit in the enforcement zones applies.
Park zone cameras will enforce when parks are open, typically seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., officials said.
More information can be found here.