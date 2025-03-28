Enforcement at 16 new speed cameras in Chicago to begin next week

As April gets underway, enforcement at 16 new speed cameras located in children's safety zones will begin starting next week, according to city officials.

The cameras are located near schools and parks, with only warning notices being issued in the first 30 days upon activation. Enforcement is slated to begin Tuesday, April 1.

Following the warning period and a 14-day blackout period, citations will be issued to drivers who exceed the speed limit by six miles per hour or more.

Vehicles traveling between six and 10 miles per hour above the speed limit will be issued a $35 fine, while vehicles traveling 11 miles per hour and over will face a $100 fine.

The full list of cameras and the safety zone that they are located near can be found below:

1455 W Grand Ave – Bickerdike Square Park

2716 W Logan Blvd – Lorenz Brentano Elementary School

2310 E 103rd St – Trumbull Park

2728 S Archer Ave – Palmisano Park

3510 W 55th St – Senka Park

8740 S Vincennes St – Mahalia Jackson High School

1341 W Jackson Blvd – Skinner Park

3665 N Austin Ave – Ole A. Thorp Elementary Scholastic Academy

5059 N Damen Ave – Winnemac Park

6824 W Foster Ave – John W. Garvy Elementary School

220 W Fullerton Ave – Lincoln Park

5432 N Central Ave – James B. Farnsworth Elementary School

4118 N Ashland Ave – Lake View High School

4714 N Ashland Ave – Chase Park

5857 N Broadway – Broadway Armory Park

7115 N Sheridan Rd – Loyola Park

Officials said additional cameras will be added to the network throughout the year.

School zone cameras perform automated enforcement from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on school days, with the speed limit in school zones being 20 miles per hour from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while children are present. The speed limit reverts to the posted limit when children are not present, according to officials.

From 4-7 p.m., the posted speed limit in the enforcement zones applies.

Park zone cameras will enforce when parks are open, typically seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., officials said.

More information can be found here.